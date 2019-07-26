Call for models for fashion show in Preston showcasing clothes traditionally worn by royalty in South Korea

Have your say

Models are needed for a fashion show displaying clothing traditionally worn by royalty in South Korea.

The call for models comes from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) which is gearing up to a day celebrating Korean culture in Preston.

The fashion show will launch Lancashire Korea Festival and models who are selected for the opportunity will also be awarded £50 amazon voucher.

Sojin Lim, Korean studies course leader at UCLan and deputy director of the international institute of Korean Studies, said: “The fashion show will kick off the festival.

“It will be about Korean traditional costume but it isn’t about the ordinary traditional costume.

“It’s about what the royal family used to wear.

“The outfits will be very luxurious and there will be a crown.

“Even in Korea it is very rare to have this royal family cultural show.

“We decided to recruit volunteers from the UK so they can have the opportunity to wear the traditional costumes worn by the royal family.”

After the fashion show at the Lancashire Korea Festival, whcih is to be held at 53 Degrees at UCLan, a contest will pitch K-Pop competitors against each other in a battle to the top to find the best singers and dancers.

Throughout the day there will also be musical entertainment on stage, workshops in Korean calligraphy and plenty of Korean food to try out.

The call out for models is for five men and 13 women to take part in the fashion show.

Applicants must email a 150-word statement about why they are keen to take part in the festival to lerobertson@uclan.ac.uk.

They must also include their chest and height measurements and shoe size in the email.

The deadline for applicants is Monday, August 26.

The Lancashire Korean Festival takes place Saturday, September 28 between 12pm-5pm.

The cultural event at 53 Degrees is funded by the Cheonbuk Province in South Korea.