Call for magistrates in criminal and family courts in Lancashire

The Judiciary in Lancashire is appealing for magistrates in criminal and family courts.

A spokesman said: “Being a magistrate allows you to perform a rewarding and worthwhile voluntary activity in your community provides an interesting and challenging role provides training and experience in decision making, teamwork and leadership supports the delivery of justice, helping to protect the public and have an impact on the lives of others.”

Magistrates are not paid but can claim expenses, including loss of earnings.

The minimum sitting requirement for all magistrates is 13 full days per year plus mandatory training which is a minimum of three and a half days in the first year.

Rotas are decided around availability. Magistrates must commit to serve for at least five years from appointment and normally retire at 70.

Application forms are available at www.gov.uk/become-magistrate. Applications close on August 31.