Coun. Don Whitaker said he had been contacted by several residents concerned as the property, on the Bovis estate in Ightenhill, has fallen into disrepair.

He said: “I don’t know exactly how long the house has been empty, but it has been many years. I genuinely want this house to be brought back into use. It’s been on the empty homes teams active case with Burnley Council for a while now and unfortunately, despite historical contact with the owner back in 2021, they haven’t responded to recent attempts at contact.

A councillor is calling for a detached home in Burnley, that has been empty for several years, to be brought back into use.

"I fully support the council on any action they take so this house can be brought back into use. Hopefully the owner will take action to make sure this is the case. If not, then the council should.”

Burnley Council has an empty property team to help deal with these issues and encourage the owners of empty properties to bring homes back in to occupation which, in turn, helps to reduce homelessness and improve the standard of housing.