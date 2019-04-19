Call for community to transform run-down Preston Rec into a family play area

A run-down green space in Frenchwood could soon be transformed into a safe outdoor play area, if a new project gets off the ground.

Preston-based charity The Foxton Centre has launched a community appeal for their newest project, Smiths Rec.

Harrison Holden, six, at Smiths Rec



Already funding has been raised by local youngsters and cash has been granted from the Lancashire Environment Fund and Comic Relief to demolished and replace a cabin facility.



Now the charity wants to see local businesses, organisations and individuals to come together to volunteer their time to renovating the space further with a host of mini-projects on offer.



Jeff Marsh, chief executive of The Foxton Centre said: “The Smith’s Rec project will provide a fantastic space and a safe environment for the youth of our community to come together to have fun and be themselves. It will also provide a place where families and communities can reconnect.



“Smith’s Rec is one of a few green spaces left in the area and therefore it’s great to see it being utilised in this way”.

Alex McClay, 10, pushing Gary Birtle in the barrow at Smiths Rec



He added: “We are on the lookout for local business owners and organisation who are seeking to work with young people and the community in shaping an outdoor space for play, enjoyment and fun that all ages can enjoy”.



The vision is that Smith’s Rec will boast a barbeque and picnic area for families in the summer months; wild flower borders surrounding the bowling green to encourage the buzz of nature; a seven-a-side football pitch for the sports enthusiast; and for the creative types, a small stage and theatre area.



For further information on how to help at Smiths Rec, visit https://www.thefoxtoncentre.co.uk or call 01772 555925.

Thomas Holden, three, at Smiths Rec

Matt Smith at Smiths Rec