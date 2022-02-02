On Saturday, February 26, the Ofsted rated 'Outstanding’ nursery will welcome back families to the premises on School Lane from 10am until 2pm for an official launch party everyone is invited to attend.

Following a fire in June last year, the nursery has been undergoing a full renovation behind closed doors and will feature fully refurbished rooms tailored for each age group, two revamped gardens, and a range of learning resources and equipment.

The nursery also features extra fencing around the perimeter as requested by existing families.

The nursery, which has underwent a £900,000 refurbishment following the fire, will officially open again later this month.

Extending her gratitude to the local community for all their help, Vicky Jackson, the Centre Director at Busy Bees Bamber Bridge said: "Over the last few months, we have received so much support from the community and we are extremely grateful to the families that supported us during the fire and nursery closure.

“Our new nursery setting will include lots of wonderful features from the new gardens to our creative play areas – these have been designed to provide a nurturing environment to ensure children receive the best start in life. We’d also like to encourage families to register their interest to find out more about the care and education we can offer.”

Children attending the nursery will benefit from nutritious NHS-accredited meals and snacks, freshly prepared on site by the nursery’s chef, Irene. Parents will also gain exclusive access to Busy Bees’ Unleashing Potential’ (UP) app, which helps to support children’s learning and development, as well as their child’s unique online Learning Journal, ParentZone.

Managed by a longstanding team with over 200 years of combined experience, Busy Bees Bamber Bridge is a Centre of Excellence nursery and has capacity to care for up to 136 babies and children aged five or under.

The refurbed nursery.

Anyone for some down time?

Outside the nursery.