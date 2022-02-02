The official launch party was due after a £900,000 refurbishment following a fire last June.

The Ofsted-rated 'Outstanding’ nursery located on School Lane reopened its doors on Monday, 10 January 2.

The Post was given a sneak peak of the Phrase 1 completion of the renovation with refurbished rooms tailored for each age group, two revamped gardens, and a range of learning resources and equipment.

The nursery, which has underwent a £900,000 refurbishment following the fire, will officially open again later this month.

The pictures include a Zen reading room and a nap time area.

The nursery also features extra fencing around the perimeter as requested by existing families.

Extending her gratitude to the local community for all their help, Vicky Jackson, the Centre Director at Busy Bees Bamber Bridge previously said: "Over the last few months, we have received so much support from the community and we are extremely grateful to the families that supported us during the fire and nursery closure."

A new launch date will be set once all the repair has been complete.

The refurbed nursery.

Managed by a longstanding team with over 200 years of combined experience, Busy Bees Bamber Bridge is a Centre of Excellence nursery and has capacity to care for up to 136 babies and children aged five or under.

Anyone for some down time?

Outside the nursery.