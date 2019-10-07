Businessman opens new Syrian restaurant The Damascus in Preston

Have your say

A restaurateur from Syria has moved into a bigger premises in Preston as his business expands.

Redwan Alcaleh, who came to the UK as a refugee from Daraa in southwest Syria, opened his small take-away Go Shawarma in Friargate back in 2015.

Redwan Alcaleh has opened Damascus a new Syrian restaurant in Friargate, next to his brother Radhi's barber shop

Now his popular eatery is expanding and Redwan has thrown open the doors of his new restaurant The Damascus, also in Friargate.

“I’ve had Go Shawarma for four years,” said the father of two who lives with his wife in Preston.

“Now next door I’m opening a bigger restaurant called The Damascus.

“It has Syrian food with drinks and sweets - everything is Syrian.

Redwan Alcaleh (centre) with some of his staff at The Damascus

“I make everything by hand and have employed about 10 staff.”

Redwan invested in the new eatery with his older brother Radhi, who is a barber at Noor Barbers, neighbouring The Damascus.

Darren Pond, from People Plus, a company which helps people into work with training and support, said:

“The business Go Shawarma struggled at first as it is a small shop on Friargate,

“But as Redwan’s name got around people started to love his Syrian style of food.

“He decided to invest in opening a large restaurant that seats 40 people and also offers take-away food as well as restaurant sitting.

“The premises has a coffee and soft drinks area with the offer of a wide selection of ice creams.

“The food ranges from grilled chicken and lamb, shawarm, fried fish, Damascus style pizzas, fatteh and home made soups and are all based on authentic Syrian recipes.”