Bus driver cut free by firefighters in Preston after crash with road sweeper

A bus driver was cut free from his vehicle after a crash in Preston.

Emergency services were called to Tanterton Hall Road at around 4.45pm yesterday (Friday).

Fire crews from Preston, Penwortham, and Bamber Bridge along with an Urban Searh and Rescue team were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a bus and a road sweeper.

The driver of the bus was trapped in the cab of the vehicle and firefighters used holmatro cutting and spreading equipment to get the driver free.

The casualty was left in the care of paramedics at the scene and firefighters were in attendance approximately 30 minutes.

In another incident, firefighters from Preston and Longridge were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Preston Road, Longridge.

The incident at 7.20pm involved one vehicle and two trapped casualties.

Crews used holmatro cutting and spreading equipment to free both casualties who were then tended to by paramedics at the scene.

Fire crews were in attendance approximately 30 minutes.

And at around 4am today, firefighters from Longridge were called to a vehicle fire near to Crumpax Avenue, Longridge.

The vehicle was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene - an alley, close to a house.

They used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.