Bumper donations for Ukraine from Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society
Members of Preston’s Hindu community have rallied to a call to donate food and clothing to help victims of the war in Ukraine.
There was a bumper response to the Preston Gujarat Hindu Society’s appeal for toiletries, blankets, sleeping bags and non-perishable foods with a long use by date.
A collection station was set up at the Society’s Temple (Mandir) on South Meadow Lane.
Society President Ishwer Tailor said: “Within two days the generosity of the members of the Hindu community amazed us. A vast amount of food packages and bedding was collected. Our sincere thank you to our trustee Amratbhai Patel and Dr Neelam Patel for coordinating the collection and delivery of food and toiletries.”
The donations were delivered to local charity the International Aid Trust which is sending supplies to Ukraine and neighbouring countries to help refugees.
Meanwhile the Temple is also urging those who wish to give money to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal at www.dec.org.uk