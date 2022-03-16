There was a bumper response to the Preston Gujarat Hindu Society’s appeal for toiletries, blankets, sleeping bags and non-perishable foods with a long use by date.

A collection station was set up at the Society’s Temple (Mandir) on South Meadow Lane.

Society President Ishwer Tailor said: “Within two days the generosity of the members of the Hindu community amazed us. A vast amount of food packages and bedding was collected. Our sincere thank you to our trustee Amratbhai Patel and Dr Neelam Patel for coordinating the collection and delivery of food and toiletries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society have responded generously to the appeal for donations to assist those affected by the war in Ukraine

The donations were delivered to local charity the International Aid Trust which is sending supplies to Ukraine and neighbouring countries to help refugees.

Meanwhile the Temple is also urging those who wish to give money to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal at www.dec.org.uk

The youngest members of the Gujarat Hindu Society were also keen to help the appeal for donations to assist those Ukrainians left homeless and without food

Loading the supplies for victims of the war in Ukraine