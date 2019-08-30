'Building here is not sustainable’ say Goosnargh residents

Moves to build 80 homes in Goosnargh looks set to be approved despite a host of objections.

At least 77 members of the public have lodged objections against the housing development planned for land South of Whittingham Lane.

Meanwhile Ben Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North, and Whittingham Parish Council have also come out in opposition to the proposals from applicant Setantii Holdings.

Officers at Preston City Council (PCC) have recommended that the planning committee gives the scheme the go-ahead at Thursday’s development meeting.

The application, which is seeking approval for access only, would also include pan area of public open space in the 3.23hectare site.

Mr Wallace is against the plans, saying: “Goosnargh is an unsustainable location and cannot offer a wide range of services to residents.”

The parish council also argues there is inadequate public transport and says that the Whittingham Hospital site “should be developed in its entirety before any development is allowed in the open countryside.”

A council report says because PCC cannot currently demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing land Government policy suggests planning permission should be granted for this build.