Build for 141 new homes look set to come to Cottam

At least 141 new homes look set to be built at land in Cottam as planners recommend proposals for the green light.

The development would be made up of 12 different house types, ranging in size from two, three and four bedrooms.

The site, currently agricultural land, would house 42 affordable homes - equating to 30 per cent of the total scheme.

Planning documents state: “The proposal seeks to locate affordable housing units in clusters across the site.

“It is considered that the affordable housing provision would be sufficiently distributed throughout the site and would not result in social exclusion or a lack of integration of affordable housing within the market housing.”

If plans, tabled at a planning development meeting on Thursday, get the go-ahead designs show the two-storey homes would be arranged in short terraces of three and four properties, pairs of semi-detached and detached properties.

According to planning documents the site forms part of the wider Cottam Hall strategic site for which outline permission has been granted for the development of 53 hectares of land for a residential led mixed use development of up to 1,100 dwellings on land to the west of the existing Cottam residential estate.

Access to the housing development would be made from the existing four-arm roundabout at the junction of Lea Lane, Sidgreaves Lane and Cottam Way.

All homes would be provided with off-street parking and would be made up of a mix of garage and off-street or driveway parking.

Landscaping details show existing watercourses, hedges and trees would be retained and supplemented through the site to maintain and enhance a green corridor.