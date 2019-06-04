Build for 113 homes at former haulage site in Longridge to come before planners

Details of a build for 113 homes coming to a former chemical storage and distribution site in Longridge will be before planners.

Councillors will consider the reserved matters application detailing plans for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the old TDG European Chemicals area in Whittingham Road.

Documents seeking approval for the scheme are due to be tabled before a planning development meeting at Preston City Council (PCC) on Thursday.

They state: “The proposed 113 dwellings would be comprised of a mixture of two, three and four bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews dwellings and all two storey, but with varying roof heights.

“The development is accessed from Whittingham Road.

“Thirty four of the total number of dwellings, or 30 per cent, would be affordable and would be located at various positions throughout the

scheme.

“There would be a large area of public open space at the north of the site that would be crossed by footpaths linking to an active play space.”

According to applicant Prospect Homes the 4.42-hectare site is a mix of both greenfield and brownfield land and is broadly rectangular.

It was formerly occupied by a haulage company with a series of industrial buildings across the developed part of the site while the remainder was used for agriculture.

County Highways has lodged no objections to the build, subject to conditions including construction of the estate road and access and maintenance of streets.