Rebecca, who works for UCLan and is currently on maternity leave, has been providing gifts for the care home for the past two years. During COVID and the first lockdown she got in touch again and provided headbands and washing bags for uniforms.

She has recently set up a GoFundMe page which has already amassed £80 out of the £100 needed to provide the residents with craft supplies, special treats at Christmas and new equipment.

Wanting to do even more for the care home, kind-hearted Rebecca has also spoken to various schools such as Little Explorers Nursery, Gelston Manor, Euxton C of E and Brownies who will record a variety Christmas carols to send to the home.

Rebecca Jane with her late grandma.

She is also currently in the process of distributing post boxes for people to send cards, drawings and letters, which will be placed in central locations from next Wednesday, December 1st.

Explaining her reasons behind all of this, she said: "I lost my wonderful, amazing beautiful grandma just before Christmas two years ago. She passed away in a wonderful care home in Standish after a short but unforgiving illness.

"My grandma was surrounded by family until the end and was hardly ever alone. Visiting her in the home made me realise that some people have no family, no-one visits or writes and at Christmas they are without a surprise under the tree.

"Because we lost my grandma near to Christmas time I'd already bought and wrapped her gift. I couldn't think of anything better than to give her gift to another lady who perhaps didn't have any family or friends close by."

She added: "I contacted two ladies at the home here on Buckshaw and was welcomed with such warmth and kindness. I dropped my gift off and I know it was gratefully received."

"I'd like to raise awareness that we raise lots of well deserved and necessary money for children's charities - but sometimes our older generation are forgotten

"The staff who work in the care homes are literal angels and become their residents families. I just want them all to know we care and they are part of our community. I would love to continue doing this every year.

"Long term I would love for this to happen everywhere for everyone to reach out to their local care home and send a gift or a card to someone and make their Christmas special.

"This year more than ever what I've realized is that small gestures can make a huge difference to someone life and I'd love for our village to show our elderly residents that we're here and we care - and we are their family and friends.

"Because when we sit round our Christmas tables surrounded by family and friends, there are people in our towns and villages that spend Christmas alone. Let's send a bit of sparkle their way''

"I'd love for people to reach out to their local care home - send cards, write a letter - it's not really about money it's about appreciating our older generation and making their lives full."