Breathtaking Remembrance mural painted on the side of Preston city centre pub

An awe-inspiring mural honouring the country's servicemen and women has been unveiled in Preston.

One side of The Northern Way pub in Friargate has been taken over by a poignant piece of art picturing a solider on a field of poppies.

The mural on the side of The Northern Way pub (Image: The Northern Way)

The artwork was revealed on Friday (November 8) by pub operators Olly Mattinson and Liam Murray, who said they were "very pleased" with the outcome.

A pub spokesman said: "The operators both support The Royal British Legion as a cause close to their hearts, so it seemed a fitting tribute for this time of year to show our support for our brave servicemen and women."

The artist behind the creation is Craig Daniels from bespoke signmakers Hartbrights.

Members of the public have taken to social media praising the work.

Michael Rawcliffe said: "Absolutely brilliant. Just amazing and a truly wonderful gesture."

Eric Bell wrote: "Fantastic tribute; well done to all involved."

Denis Godfrey added: "Beautiful, glad my favourite pub has done something like this."

Julian Pope said: "From a veteran, we thank you."