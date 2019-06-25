Brazilian dance style Zouk Lambada “spreading across the UK like wildfire” to visit Preston

Have your say

A Brazilian dance style “spreading across the UK like wildfire” is coming to Preston.

The Ferret in Fylde Road is hosting the new Zouk Lambada dance workshop.

A spokesman at the pub said: “Characterized by undulating bodies, flowing hair and fiery tropical rhythms, Brazilian Zouk-Lambada is a dance craze that is spreading across the UK like wildfire.

“Our friendly instructors will guide you through the basics of this exotic partner dance, and you’ll be showing off your dance moves in no time.”

Organisers say no dance partner or previous dance is experience needed.

They say participants should turn up to the weekly workshops in comfortable clothes, shoes they can move in, and “a willingness to learn”.

The Zouk Lambada dance class, which is aimed at those aged 18 or over, is on Tuesday, July 2 at the Ferret pub and takes place between 8pm and 10pm. Entry is free.