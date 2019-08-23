Brassic: Second series commissioned of comedy based on life growing up in Chorley

A comedy created by one of Chorley's famous faces has been commissioned for a second series.

Sky One's Brassic, a semi-autobiographical comedy series co-created by Joe Gilgun along with BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, has been picked up for a season series.

Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, centre, with the cast of Brassic (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky)

The first series, which only debuted on Thursday (August 22), follows Vinnie (Gilgun), a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder and follows him and his working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

The show is based on Gilgun's own life experiences growing up in Chorley.

It also heavily focuses on his personal experiences of living with bipolar disorder.

Joe Gilgun (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky)

Joe said: "We all feel truly blessed to have a second series.

"I wouldn’t know how to thank Sky for having our back like they have.

"There’s definitely no second album syndrome and I’m confident series two is going to be even better than series one."

The new second series, which was announced just hours before the first episode of series one aired, of the comedy drama will see all members of Vinnie’s gang of friends reunited for even bigger and bolder misadventures around the fictious rural Lancashire town of Hawley.

Joining Gilgun, the returning cast will include motivated single mum Erin (Michelle Keegan), Vinnie’s best mate Dylan (Damien Molony), champion kebab eater Cardi (Tom Hanson), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), the son of a family of fighting Travellers, the sexually liberated Tommo (Ryan Sampson), and garage owner JJ (Parth Thakerar).

Series two will see new faces join the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP.

It will pick up with the friends a few months after the events that took place in the finale of series one.

Danny Brocklehurst, co-creator & writer, said: "It's a rare privilege to be gifted a second series before the first has aired.

"This recommission shows the amazing love and support Sky have given Brassic.

"We are all thrilled to be continuing the journey of Vinnie, Erin and the gang... and the plans we have for the second series are bigger, bolder and even more outrageous."

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “I know when our viewers binge on the first series of Brassic, they too will fall in love with the world and the characters that Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst have created.

"You can laugh and empathise with every single one of them and you will want to be part of Vinnie’s gang.

"The show leaves you wanting more, so that’s why we had to order a second series of Brassic before it’s started."

The second series of Brassic was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland, and Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios.