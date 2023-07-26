A newly launched bus service between Lancaster, Garstang, and Knott End will be introduced on August 27 providing better transport connectivity towards these locations.

Lancashire County Council has utilized funding from their Bus Service Improvement Plan and Local Transport Fund to improve services between Lancaster and Knott End.

The council has appointed Kirkby Lonsdale Coaches to operate services between Lancaster and Knott End and the new service will operate between Lancaster and Knott End via Glasson Dock, Cockerham, Garstang (88), Nateby (88), Pilling, and Preesall.

The timetable includes a Sunday service between Lancaster and Knott End which was lost when the county council cut its own budget for bus service support in 2016. This service will link communities and enable easier access to work, study, and play in the coming years.

The combined Monday to Saturday service frequency will operate approximately hourly across the end-to-end route, with the unique sections approximately two-hourly.