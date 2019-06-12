Bosses at Ribby Hall Village invited staff to take a well-earned break as part of its Wellness Day.

Workers took advantage of a range of leisure activities, therapy sessions and wellness advice, designed to boost the health and well-being of everyone who works at the holiday village. The day began with a stress-busting meditation session in The Village Garden. Staff were then offered a variety of activities, including massages, flower arranging and pebble art demonstrations. Wellness manager Natalie Westgate said: “Wellness Day helps people focus on looking after their wellbeing at home and at work. It was fun and a great way to meet people from other departments.”

Foot massage Michelle Tickle enjoying a Neom Foot Reflex Massage

Altogether now Workers say Yes to a Wellbeing Day

Yoga retreat Natalie Westgate and Helen Kimber, nutritionist and yoga instructor

Pebble art Luke Beetson enjoying pebble art by Abigail and Abicraft designs

