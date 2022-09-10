When and where will the Proclamation take place in Chorley?

The local Proclamation of the Accession will take place in two places on Sunday, September 11, one of which will be in front of the Town Hall from 2.45pm for a 3.00pm start.

What will happen?

Borough of Chorley’s Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III will take place this weekend

The Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Julia Berry will read the Proclamation.

Residents who wish to lay floral tributes can do so on St Thomas's Square next to the Town Hall.

Road closures

Short road closures around the area will be in place for a short time from 2.30pm.The section of Market St in front of the Town Hall (from the mini roundabout near St Laurence's Church to the corner of St Thomas's Road) will be closed.

To help facilitate the event, the car park on Union Street (the old Gala Bingo site) will be closed from 6.30am.

Where can people sign the condolence book?

A book of condolence is open in the Town Hall and at the Civic Offices in Union Street.

Opening hours:

Town Hall (Council Chamber) -

Monday to Friday 8.45am to 7pm.

Saturday 10am to 3pm.

Sunday 10am to 4.30pm.

Union Street

Monday to Friday 8.45am to 5pm.

South Ribble Proclamation

The local Proclamation of the Accession will also take place this Sunday in front of the Civic Centre in Leyland from 2.45pm for a 3.00pm start.

Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor David Howarth will read the Proclamation.

Road closures

A road closure will be in place for a short time from 2.30pm.The stretch on West Paddock from the Civic Centre car park to the junction with Broadfield Drive will be closed. We anticipate that the closure will not cause access or egress issues for nearby residents.

Access to Lancastergate from West Paddock will be unavailable during the closure.