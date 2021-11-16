Boot camp sessions at Padiham pub are lifting customers' spirits

For Saturday morning boot camp sessions are helping regulars at The Shakespeare pub to get fit while indulging in a tipple.

The boot camp was the idea of personal trainer Danny Pilkington who trialled the idea in the pub garden before lockdown last year.

Danny (45) who lives in Padiham, said: "I had a great response and it created a real buzz. The sessions last 45 minutes and we do lots of different things including squats and weight work.

Danny with some his boot camp regulars at The Shakespeare pub in Padiham

"I came up with the idea for regulars to be more aware of their health and fitness."

Danny even has a former client who comes over from Clitheroe for the workouts and landlady Lou Robinson joins the boot camp while her husband Paul runs the bar.

Danny added: "It shows that you can get fit and exercise anywhere. There are so many positive physical and mental benefits from the boot camp and I try to make it fun and enjoyable.

"It's become a social thing too as people who attend may enjoy a quick drink together after the session."

Danny shed almost four stone to become a personal trainer

Danny, who works at Puregym in Colne, shed three-and-a-half-stone to become a personal trainer.