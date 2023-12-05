Boost for local community as new minor procedures unit opens at The Lancaster Hospital

Staff at The Lancaster Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, have hailed the opening of its brand-new Minor Procedures Unit in what is a big milestone for the hospital. It comes as the hospital’s owner continues to embark on a £300 million investment programme across its UK-wide hospital estate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The renovation was officially opened on Thursday, November 16, costing £100,000 with the next-generation equipment now in place for years to come.

The work that has been completed includes a full refurbishment of the floor, ceilings, walls, cabinets and new work surfaces. Most of the investment capital has been spent on the installation of the new air handling unit, which will allow hospital staff to carry out a range of surgeries and procedures under local anaesthetic such as cataracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an increasing demand for health services across Lancaster and the wider area, patients will be able to have minor operations or procedures without having to travel long distances.

Simon Orwin, Director of Clinical Services at the Lancaster Hospital with other clinical staff. Photo: Circle Health Group

A minor procedure unit allows hospitals to conduct any procedure that can be safely performed in an outpatient setting, without the use of general anaesthesia or the need for respiratory assistance. This means that The Lancaster Hospital will be able to offer patients an efficient service for most operations under local anaesthetic. For example, the hospital will be able to perform carpal tunnel release, a procedure in which a thin, flexible tube that contains a camera is put into the wrist through a tiny incision. This looks at potential signs of Carpal tunnel syndrome which is a common neurological disorder that occurs when the median nerve, which runs from your forearm into the palm of the hand, becomes pressed or squeezed at the wrist.

As a result, this will free up time in the main theatre to concentrate on the larger cases.

As a result, The Lancaster Hospital will be able to see more patients and conduct minor procedures faster, reducing waiting times for people across Lancaster wishing to have treatment conducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Orwin, Director of Clinical Services at The Lancaster Hospital, said: “This is such a fantastic occasion for all our clinical staff here at The Lancaster Hospital.

Staff at the Lancaster Hospital celebrating the opening of the Minor Procedures Unit . Photo: Circle Health Group

“The new equipment and facilities will be a game changer, not just for staff, but most importantly our patients who will be able to be seen faster. But at the same time, still getting that quality-care that we as a hospital consistency strive to achieve.”

Philip O’Ehley, Executive Director at The Lancaster Hospital, said: “For the hospital, it gives opportunities to link with the community to offer services that we have not offered before. This gives an opportunity for both private and NHS patients to have access to the new Minor Procedures Unit.