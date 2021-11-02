Stuart Metcalfe was reported missing in August 2020.

Two months ago, police officers found a body in the Bolton Abbey area.

Although no formal identification has taken place, police believe it to be 48-year-old Mr Metcalfe.

Stuart Metcalfe

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "His family have been informed of the latest development and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.