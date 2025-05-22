Tragedy as body discovered in search for missing Chorley GP Dr Zak Uddin

A body has sadly been found in the search for missing Chorley GP Dr Zakariya Waqar-Uddin.

Dr Uddin, 44, from Euxton, was last seen in the Chorley area on Monday, May 12 and police said they were concerned for his welfare.

It was believed he had travelled to Middlesbrough where his dark purple Volkswagen Touran was last seen in the Low Lane area at around 2.30pm that same day.

Sadly, officers searching for Dr Uddin discovered a body in the Middlesbrough area yesterday (Wednesday, May 21).

A police spokesperson said: “Whilst the man has not yet been formally identified, Zakariya’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

“The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Dr Uddin grew up in Euxton and was appointed a full time GP at the Surgery in Chorley in 2021. He also worked as a GP at Buckshaw Village Medical Group and Standish Medical Practice.

For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.

Visit the Samaritans website for more help and information.