Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool born singer turned TV star Coleen Nolan has been getting in the Christmas spirit this week with various posts on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

59-year-old Loose Women panelist Coleen has taken to social media this week to share her excitment at the Christmas season drawing closer.

Yesterday the mum of three shared on her Instagram page a picture of herself in front of a huge lit up Christmas tree outside the Televsion Centre in London, where the popular daytime panel show is filmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the caption Coleen told her 391k followers: “The snow this week has fully launched me into the Christmas spirit! Great to see the fabulous Christmas tree up at @thisistvc ❤️💚🎄“

The former Nolan’s singer then switched over to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) where she again shared the picture but this time with a confession and questions for the public.

Blackpool's Coleen Nolan poses with the Christmas tree outside the Television Centre, London. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

On X Coleen wrote: “So.. my Christmas tree went up this week and it looks so festive in my house two questions.. 1) Is it too early to put your tree up? 2) When do you put your tree up?”

She also ended the tweet by teasing: “P.S - I promise I’ll show you my tree very soon xx”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the replies, the Blackpool born star received a mix of responses to her questions.

On one end of the spectrum, a user called @EmmaWendelken wrote: “my bedroom christmas tree went up in August, makes me happy, doesn't hurt anyone so I don't see the issue worh people saying it's to early xx”

On the more sensible end of the scale, a used named @CSimon21ne said: “Yes it’s too early, it’s still November!! Remember the 12 days of Christmas song ! …. Up 12 days before & down 12 days after !”

Read More I went to the opening night of Rocky Horror featuring Jason Donovan and wow!

Coleen isn’t the only Lanchasire celebrity to have put their Christmas tree up already though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality star turned panto performer Charlotte Dawson revealed this week that her bedrooom Christmas tree is up whilst actress Hayley Tamaddon also posted on her Instagram last week to say that her decorations were already up.

But what about you? Let us know what your answers are to Coleen’s questions below.