Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire reality star turned actresss Charlotte Dawson shared an hilarious new video demonstrating parenthood over the weekend but was then forced to send a message to the haters in the comments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born mum of three Charlotte has become quite the social media star over the past few years, her Instagram page having now amassed 1.4 million followers and her TikTok page 8.8 million likes.

Yesterday, the former Ex On The Beach star shared a new video to both channels of herself dancing in her underwear with her two sons Noah, two, and Jude, one, whilst also breastfeeding seven-week-old daughter Gigi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the light-hearted video, Charlotte and her boys do silly dance moves to the viral TikTok song ‘B**** you doin’ a good job!’ with the over-lay text reading “Mama of 3 under 5 life be like...”

The lyrics of the song include lines such as “F*** that laundry, f*** that dish, take a break and shake that s****”

In the caption, the 32-year-old, then wrote: “Need to give myself more credit 🤣its the most rewarding but hardest job in the world being your mama 💕🩵 big up to all my mamas who are trying our absolute best 🫶🏼 xxx

“Ps Gigi’s first milkshake 🤣from the udders”

L: Charlotte Dawson with daughter Gigi just yesterday. Right: The mum of three enjoying a dance with her little ones. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

After a few hours of the video being online, it had received over 600 comments, with most of them being positive, praising Charlotte for her honesty and strengh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For instance one Instagram user wrote “Having 2 under 5 has killed me off! 😅 You’re amazing and your videos crack me up 😂” whilst another said: “Thank you for actually being real about being a mom! I’m so sick of these instagram accounts making it looking easy and it’s not. Keep being amazing”

A few unpleasant comments were however posted, with people criticising the way Charlotte portrays herself online, questioning the safety of her newborn and worrying for her children’s digital footprint.

Not letting the haters get her down, Charlotte, whose dad was the late comedian Les Dawson, reshared the video to her Instagram story late last night with a little message to the nay-sayers.

In over-lay text on the store she wrote: “Hahahah life [laughing emoji] just trying my best myloves!!! The comments man hahahaha the neg head people need to bore off n chuff off x”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we spoke to Charlotte a few months ago, we asked her if the hate she recevies online makes her question if social media is worth it.

Charlotte told us: “I definitely get a lot more love than hate but unfortunately, when you do get a bit of hate, it does kind of stand out to you more than the love. It’s really frustrating because I'm so grateful and so blessed to have all these beautiful, lovely followers that are so nice and supportive. But you know, you do see these horrible, vile messages, and it does get you down, like it really does upset me. I have got thick skin because I'm really used to it, and I've had a horrific, a horrific time with the trolling.”

Offering a final message to the haters, Charlotte said: ““If you don't like what I post, if you don't like what I do, then unfollow me- it’s that simple- and chuff off! Do you know what I mean? And if you love me amazing, but I'm like marmite, you either hate me or you love me. If you hate me, just keep your gob shot, because I would. I wouldn't go mouthing off that I hate someone, I wouldn't want to make someone feel like that but I don't hate anyone so I just don't get the nastiness. I really don't. People just need to be kind. They really do. It's not that hard.”