Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson swears a promise to herself post third childbirth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire reality star turned actress Charlotte Dawson has sworn a promise to herself post childbirth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson is loing ahead to life after giving birth to her third child. Credit: charlottedawsy on Instagram | charlottedawsy on Instagram

Blackpool born Charlotte, 32, is currently eight months pregnant with her third child - her first baby girl.

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star already shares two sons with her former rugby playing fiance Matt Sarsfield- three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her baby girl’s due date looming, Charlotte is already looking forward to the time when she’s here, sharing a video online of the many pink baby outfits she has washed and prepared.

In over-lay text on the video, the expectant mum told her 1.4 million Instagram followers: “It’s started [heart emojis] the baby washing I can’t believe I’m washing pink clobber & its for my baby girl!!!!”

She then showed a cardboard cut out of her late dad, the comedian Les Dawson, as she continued: “Grandad les looking over your washing [heart emojis].”

Read More Tyson Fury kicks off retirement with trip to Paris with the whole family

Charlotte also opened up with her followers about a promise she is making to herself after giving birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another Instagram story, the Blackpool born star said: “I won't be putting any pressure on myself and my body after baby girl because as she is planning on being my last baby I want to enjoy her and my body that's been amazing.”

In the post, Charlotte also shared a comparison image of her body after giving birth to Noah in which she lost 3 stone and 7 pounds soon after.

She then continued: “But when I'm ready l'll be back on my @chazzasbellehblasters plan and I can't wait to look like the after one day.

“But not for a while like [laughing emjois] for everyone asking we have 50% off all plans but ends soon so don't miss out my loves & best plan ever!!”