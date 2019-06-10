Blackpool Pride 2019: 30 photos from the biggest and best event yet

The celebrations of the resort’s LGBT community is now in its 14th year and is getting bigger and better all the time, reckons organiser Callum Gillies. Visitors galore flocked from far and wide to take part in the event, which started with Saturday morning’s colourful procession along the promenade from South Pier to North Pier and was headed by a star-studded concert, held at the Tower Headland for the first time.

