Chesney Hawkes entertaining the crowds at Blackpool Pride 2019

Blackpool Pride 2019: 30 photos from the biggest and best event yet

Rain and wind failed to put a damper on Blackpool’s Pride festivities.

The celebrations of the resort’s LGBT community is now in its 14th year and is getting bigger and better all the time, reckons organiser Callum Gillies. Visitors galore flocked from far and wide to take part in the event, which started with Saturday morning’s colourful procession along the promenade from South Pier to North Pier and was headed by a star-studded concert, held at the Tower Headland for the first time.

