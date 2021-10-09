The biker, whose identity was not released, was riding his Yamaha YZF R6 when it was involved in a crash with a Toyota Hilux at 6.23pm yesterday (Friday).

Emergency services were called to Lancaster Road in Cockerham, where the collision happened, with the man taken to hospital.

He died today (Saturday), the force said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the truck was unhurt, it added tonight, when no arrests had been made.

Sgt Steve Hardman from Lancashire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"We are working to establish a full picture of what occurred and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to get in touch with police.

"Similarly, I would ask anybody who witnessed either vehicle in the moments prior to the collision to please get in touch."

A Blackpool man in his 20s died in hospital on Saturday, October 9, 2021, the day after he was involved in a crash in Lancaster Road, Cockerham, while riding his motorbike, police said (Picture: Google Street View)

Lancaster Road forms part of the A588, a main road which stretches around 20 miles from Poulton and through Cockerham to Lancaster to the north.

It was closed for five hours following the smash.

The A588 has a history of accidents and was once branded one of Britain's most dangerous routes.

Between 2011 and 2013, some 26 people were either killed or seriously hurt on crashes there, including David Redman, 50, from Preesall, who died in 2011 when his bike collided with a Vauxhall Corsa at Hambleton.

After his death, parish councillor June Jackson called for the speed limit on the A588 to be reduced, saying: "It's a dangerous road and it's not going to get better."

Traffic officers blamed the crash on the Audi driver's "erratic driving" and said he ran off after leaving the Mitsubishi on its road, though those inside escaped without serious injury.

Efforts to improve the road's safety record started to be made last year, including LED cat's eye-type road studs, while average speed cameras - which experts believe could cut deaths and serious crashes by around 36.5 per cent - were also planned as part of a multi-million pound programme.

Information can be reported to police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log reference 1306 of October 8, 2021.