Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc new homes

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:46 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (January 27-February 2).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the construction of new homes, changes to already approved developments and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

All the Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between January 27 & February 3

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning applications

All the Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between January 27 & February 3 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 27 for conversion and extension of garage to side of dwelling to provide additional living accommodation including addition of pitched roof

2. 11 Seaton Crescent, Lytham St Annes FY8 2RF

Application validated on Jan 27 for conversion and extension of garage to side of dwelling to provide additional living accommodation including addition of pitched roof | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 28 for proposed pruning/felling of t1 (ash) protected by tpo 1981 no. 4

3. Raker House Farm at 115 Kirkham Road, Freckleton PR4 1HS

Application validated on Jan 28 for proposed pruning/felling of t1 (ash) protected by tpo 1981 no. 4 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 28 for non material amendment to reserved matters approval 20/0042 for alterations to soft landscaping scheme

4. Land to the north and west of Freckleton Bypass, Bryning with Warton PR4 NNB

Application validated on Jan 28 for non material amendment to reserved matters approval 20/0042 for alterations to soft landscaping scheme | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeCouncil
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice