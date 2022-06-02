Bishop of Blackburn's Jubilee message of thanks for Queen's "faithfulness and resilience"

Bishop Julian, who is the Diocesan Bishop for The Church of England in Lancashire, has issued his message via the Diocesan YouTube channel.

In it he says: “It is remarkable that the majority of people in our country have never known another sovereign on the throne in their lifetime.

The Rt Rev Julian Henderson, head of the Church of England in Lancashire,

"For 70 years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has provided continuity, stability and example to the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“At a time when world peace is once again under threat, we know that little is more important than good humble servant leadership, demonstrated so clearly by Her Majesty.

“The Queen has a special link with Lancashire as the Duke of Lancaster, expressed in our own wording of the National Anthem.

“It was a special joy in 2014, during my first year as Bishop, to welcome The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to the Diocese for the Royal Maundy Service in our Cathedral Church in Blackburn.

“Her Majesty’s example of Christian faith has also been noticeably significant, with her Christmas messages often revealing the strength, importance and influence of faith in her life and service.

“In her 2016 message she said: “Jesus Christ lived obscurely for most of His life and never travelled far. He was maligned and rejected by many, though He had done no wrong.

“And yet billions of people now follow His teaching and find Him the guiding light for their lives. I am one of them, because Christ's example helps me to see the value of doing small things with great love, whoever does them and whatever they themselves believe.’

“So, on this Platinum Jubilee, we offer to God our thanksgiving for Her Majesty's long reign; express our gratitude to her for faithfulness and resilience and send her our best wishes and prayers for these Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

Last Sunday Blackburn Cathedral hosted a special Platinum Jubilee service attended by civic leaders and other special guests from across the County.