Big sleep out at Deepdale in Winter aims to fundraise £50k to renovate home for homeless in Preston

Have your say

A night sleeping rough in Preston to raise £50,000 could see a derelict house transformed into a home for homeless people.

The Foxton Centre, a homeless charity behind the sleep out at Deepdale Stadium, has ambitious plans to renovate a property through the initiative.

Jeff Marsh, chief executive officer at the Foxton Centre, said: “Our fund-raising target is £50,000 and we want to buy a house with the money.

“We’ll buy a run down property, renovate it providing education opportunities for some of our service users, and bring a derelict property back into use.

"So it’s a win, win, win.

“At the moment it is a one off. We have well over 100 people signed up already.”

Conservative councillors in Preston are some of the many to sign up to brave the November night sleeping rough at the home of Preston North End Football Club.

Councillor Daniel Duckworth said: “We have decided to take part in the sleep out because of the homeless in Preston.

“I’m part of the homelessness task and finish group and we are looking at ways to address the issue.

“We have seven members of the group signed up at the moment and we need to raise at least £100 each.”

The PNE Big Sleep Out is the first such event which is being organised by The Foxton Centre, waste management company Biffa and the Shout Network.

It takes place at Deepdale Stadium on November 15.