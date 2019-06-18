Best friend of M62 fall victim Jessica Duckworth describes her as 'most beautiful person inside and out' in emotional tribute

The family and best friend of tragic Padiham nurse Jessica Duckworth have described her as "intelligent, caring and beautiful" in a heartfelt tribute following her shock death.



Former Shuttleworth College student Jessica (23) died in the early hours of Sunday morning after falling from a bridge over the M62 motorway, causing huge heartbreak throughout the area.

Jessica Duckworth

Her best friend Ella Welch has spoken to the Burnley Express about the love everyone had for Jessica, who also attended Nelson and Colne College, on behalf of her devastated family and friends.

Ella said: "Jessica was a bridesmaid at my wedding and my sidekick. The grief of everyone who knew and loved her is just indescribable.

"Jessica was the most bubbly, sociable and loving person you could imagine. If you met her it was like you'd known her for years. She just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile."

Ella went on to describe how Jessica loved to go out and socialise in Burnley and further afield, and was obsessed with her two dogs. She had recently moved to Keighley, and was enjoying her job working as a nurse, something she had wished to progress in.

In a heartfelt personal message to her friend she added:

"How do I begain to even put into words the kind of person you were. I do know you were the most incredible daughter, friend and person in general.

"You were so intelligent, caring and beautiful. You lit up every single room you went into, and brought constant smiles and laughter to whoever you met. No matter what, you always put everyone else first before yourself.

"You were the most beautiful person inside and out and your parents couldn't have brought up a more perfect person if they had tried. We are all going to try and laugh a little harder and smile a little longer as that's what you would have wanted and always tried to do.

"You will be forever missed by everyone you had no idea how loved you were.

"Keep shinning bright our beautiful angel until we meet again. We all love you so much."

Ella has also set up a page for anyone to help Jessica's parents raise funds for her funeral.

Anyone wishing todonate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/jessica-duckworths-funeral

West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101 quoting WYP-20190615-1931.