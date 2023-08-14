News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Best days out in Lancashire: 17 of the top things to do this summer including visiting these castles and parks

Whether you’re a nature lover, history buff, adrenaline junkie or foodie, Lancashire’s sights, activities and venues will leave you in awe. From castle tours and world-class golfing to real ale sampling, there is something for everyone.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:12 BST

The weather might not be what we had all hoped for but that shouldn’t deter you from getting out and about. From beach and lochfront towns to ancient castles and beautiful nature spots, this is why we have put together 17 of the best spots for your next day trip this summer.

17 of the top things to do this summer including visiting these castles and parks

1. Best days out in Lancashire

17 of the top things to do this summer including visiting these castles and parks Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Blackpool Transport is the proud operator of Blackpool's £100 million tramway. The four year project, which concluded in April 2012, saw the replacement of 11 miles of track, creation of a new depot and introduction of a fleet of 16 state-of-the-art trams

2. Blackpool Tramway

Blackpool Transport is the proud operator of Blackpool's £100 million tramway. The four year project, which concluded in April 2012, saw the replacement of 11 miles of track, creation of a new depot and introduction of a fleet of 16 state-of-the-art trams Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Blackpool Zoo is a family friendly attraction, providing fun and education for all ages. Situated only two miles inland the Promenade, the park is easily accessible from the M55 motorway

3. Blackpool Zoo

Blackpool Zoo is a family friendly attraction, providing fun and education for all ages. Situated only two miles inland the Promenade, the park is easily accessible from the M55 motorway Photo: Shaun Wilson/Blackpool Zoo

Photo Sales
The park is host to many records, including the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom. When it opened in 1994, The Big One was the tallest roller coaster in the world

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The park is host to many records, including the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom. When it opened in 1994, The Big One was the tallest roller coaster in the world Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Lancashire