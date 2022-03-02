One happy resident with Honey the Cockapoo

Honey has joined the team as the Head of Happiness.

Home Manager and Honey’s owner Helen Ryan said: “Her very important duties include bringing a smile to everyone she meets, cuddling residents and staff alike, accompanying residents on walks and hoovering up the crumbs.

“Many of our residents had dogs when they were younger and seeing Honey sparks memories and we spend lots of time reminiscing about the past.

Another happy resident.

"She encourages the residents to spend time outdoors with her, a gentle walk or a throw and fetch game with her favourite tennis ball. Not only is Honey a pleasure to have she is also of great benefit to everyone.”

Multiple studies have cited benefits of dogs in care homes such as improved mood and more social interaction and that involving the people in activities with dogs decreased their

feelings of anxiety and sadness and increased physical activity and positive emotions.

There is a steady queue of visitors throughout the day to the manager’s office or Honey HQ as it is now known. Everyone agrees that life is so much better with a dog in it and Honey is definitely the best puppy for the job.

Honey the Cockapoo who attends the care home two days a week

Honey visits the home for two full days a week and the residents miss her when she is not

around, but even the head of happiness deserves a day off!

Established in 1992, the Beeches Care Home specialises in providing residential, nursing and dementia care for people aged 65 and onwards.