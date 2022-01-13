Gwen, who has been in the Coppull nursing home home since August 2021, was born and raised in West Yorkshire and moved later to Croston, Lancashire in her later years to be closer to her family.

Having lived a varied life, she was in the Armed Forces, based in Edinburgh for five years which she described "as magical years".

She was also a manager for dry cleaning companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gwen recently turned 101.

She married and raised her family with her husband and has her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who all visit often, with one of her grandchildren an essential caregiver.

Impressively, Gwen only gave up driving at the age of 98. She rode around in a bright blue mini van, but only stuck to roads she knew well and didn't use the motorway.

She now enjoys tapestry and sewing and often teaches the other residents.

What's her secret to eternal youth?

Happy 101st birthday Gwen.

"The key to good health is to be young at heart and be thankful everyday for what you have."

Gwen celebrating with friends.

Some of the treats and cards she received.