"When you say going on holiday in the UK, this is probably the first town that comes to most peoples' heads," Jordan North told fellow presenters Greg James and Vick Hope ahead of a live appearance on BBC's The One Show tonight (Monday, July 19).

And - of course - he was talking about Blackpool.

The trio will embark on a " BBC Radio One (BBCR1) Summer Break" tour, traversing the UK in a camper van set to be revealed live on air tonight.

BBC Radio One presenter Jordan North.

Starting in the resort, Jordan and Vick, who present BBC Radio One's afternoon drive show, and Greg, the breakfast show presenter, will travel the length and breadth of the country meeting listeners for the first time since the pandemic began.

Vick and Jordan could barely contain their excitement on air, when it was revealed tonight's appearance on The One Show would be their first time.

Telling listeners about the BBCR1 Summer Break, Greg said: "We're all excited, it feels like a long time since we've done anything like this on Radio One because of the pandemic.

"We've hopefully managed to cobble together something, get out of the building, get out around the UK and meet some listeners. We'll be heading out together on the ultimate UK summer break."

After Jordan revealed the first stop of their tour would be Blackpool, his fellow presenters cheered and said "I knew he wouldn't resist the north."

Lancashire lad Jordan, who grew up in Burnley, first hit the airwaves as a presenter at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio station before moving to Preston's Rock FM.