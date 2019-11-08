Bartle Hall wedding for Scott Varey and Karen Phelan was the best day of their lives

The stunning venue of Bartle Hall in Preston was the setting for the marriage of Scott Varey and Karen Phelan.

They married in the country house and enjoyed a reception with their family and friends in the Balmoral Suite.

Having first met while working at McDonald’s 11 years ago, the couple met up again six years ago and romance blossomed.

A proposal came when Scott, a cleaning operations support assistant, booked a surprise few days away in London for Karen’s birthday. He booked a room at the Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel and there were rose petals on the bed.

Karen, a veterinary care assistant said: “As I had my back turned he took out the ring in the box that was in his pocket and asked me to marry him.

“Along with that he’d also booked tickets to go and watch the Lion King live on stage whilst we were in London. The whole weekend was amazing.”

On the morning of their big day, the couple opened wedding gifts they had exchanged beforehand and then headed for the ceremony.

Karen said: “We were both very nervous but excited at the same time. At the wedding breakfast everyone did an incredible job with the speeches. Ashley our photographer was great, he knew exactly which pictures to take and where to take them. We’ve got some brilliant photos. We both couldn’t be happier being married and with how the day went.

“From my dress to Scott’s suit, to the cake, the floating candles and food – it all made our special day even more perfect.

“Everyone had such a good time, our friends and parents helped us so much we are so grateful to them.

The whole day went by so fast but it was the best day of our lives.”

The couple honeymooned in Turkey.

Scott Varey and Karen Phelan