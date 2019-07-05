Bartle Hall in Preston was backdrop for Stephen Gittins and Kelsey Colquhoun's big day

The stunning venue of Bartle Hall formed the back drop for the marriage of Stephen Gittins and Kelsey Colquhoun.

They tied the knot on June 20, surrounded by their family and friends.

Stephen and Kelsey Gittins Photos: Adam Tranter Photography

The couple met in 2008 when Kelsey was dancing in a hotel that Stephen worked at.

It wasn’t until a year later that they began talking, and it was 2009 before they went on their first date to their local park.

Fast forward to 2014 and they moved in together before a proposal on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Kelsey, 29, who is a secretary for the NHS, as well as a professional dancer, said: “ He proposed at oour home after making me dinner.

“It was a complete shock as we had been together so long, I never thought the day would come.”

Kelsey did most of the wedding planning and with her auntie Christine made all the stationary, invitations, place cards and favour boxes.

With her mum she made all the centre pieces and Kelsey’s dad Ian and groom Stephen made large love letters, with colour change LEDs inside.

A saxophonist, a guitarist, a male singer and duo performed at the wedding, as well as a DJ.

Stephen’s mum Carol made the wedding cake, and the bridesmaids arranged a surprise ice cream stall too. The couple built their own sweet table in lemon to match the the colour scheme, and in the evening they also had photo booth and a barbecue.

Kelsey said: “Our day was perfect from start to finish, all of our guests said they had an amazing time and it was so wonderful to finally marry my best friend.”

Stephen, 37, a hotel worker, added: "Kelsey worked so hard to make it fun and enjoyable for everyone and I'm so pleased I can now call her my wife."