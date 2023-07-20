News you can trust since 1886
Barbie and Ken paint the town pink as they visit Viva Blackpool's Selfie Town

Barbie and Ken surprised our reporter, Lucinda Herbert, when they turned up at Blackpool’s pinkest hotspot – Selfie Town, as the power couple promote their big movie launch.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Jul 2023, 21:18 BST

I went along to the Instagrammable place, located within Viva Blackpool, but got a shock when a life-size Barbie and Ken greeted me inside.

If you are hoping to embrace Barbiecore, it’s the ultimate pink space to take those on-trend Instagram shots and play dress-up!

Want the Barbie experience? Pinkest venues in Blackpool.

Barbie is played by Emma, a dancer at Viva, and Ken is played by Leye D Johns – who perform a Barbie routine within their Decades – Rewind show.

Here are pictures of what they got upto.

Barbie and Ken visit Blackpool

1. wbegnews-barbiecover-nw.jpg

Barbie and Ken visit Blackpool Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Emma Jayne Sheldon poses in a life-size Barbie box

2. wbegnews-barbie1-nw.jpg

Emma Jayne Sheldon poses in a life-size Barbie box Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Bathtime Barbie enjoys a pink milkshake from the Viva diner.

3. wbegnews-barbie3-nw.jpg

Bathtime Barbie enjoys a pink milkshake from the Viva diner. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Ken and Barbie get set for a holiday - in the mock airplane seat at Selfie Town

4. wbegnews-barbie4-nw.jpg

Ken and Barbie get set for a holiday - in the mock airplane seat at Selfie Town Photo: Lucinda Herbert

