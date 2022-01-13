John Wilson smashed his initial £495 fundraising target in just two to three days with the community’s support, enabling rescued puppy Oscar to be rehomed with family friend Emma Burrow last Friday.

John hopes Oscar will help to heal the heart of Emma’s 11-year-old daughter, Jessica, who was devastated about losing the dog she had become attached to before her mum’s relationship with its owner ended just before Christmas.

The initial donation covers transportation from Romania, microchip registration transfer, full vetinary health check, vaccinations, worming, flea treatments and any required medical treatment. The remaining funds will go straight to charity Freedom Angels Romania, helping to find more forever homes for other abused and abandoned dogs.

Rescued puppy Oscar has been rehomed with Bamber Bridge mum Emma Burrow and her 11-year-old daughter, Jessica (pictured).

John said: “Little Jessica was heartbroken when she lost her companion. She and her mum trained it, walked it every day, and then they had to say goodbye.

“I felt heartbroken for her. I grew up with dogs and to lose one is like losing a brother. I felt her pain.”

But he says as soon as Jessica met Oscar - who was being fostered by John’s friend Gillian Harrison until a permanent home could be found - he knew he had to find a way to cover the adoption costs to keep them together.

Jessica walking Oscar, who has been rescued from a life of hardship in Romania.

“As soon as she saw him, it was love at first sight. She was so overwhelmed and excited. There was no way I was letting him slip through the net. There was no way they wouldn’t be together. They both have so much love to give,” John added.

The Good Samaritan would like to thank everyone who made a donation, including local businesses Northwest Autocare, Fit Forward, Olympia Garage, Visual Mobile Security, The Carpet Doctor, SM ONE 2 ONE Boxing & Fitness, ADS Contractors, and Cross Country Caravan & Motorhome Buyer Ltd.

“I think it’s awesome that the community got together to help this little girl. She’s over-the-moon," he said.

“This story has a happy ending: Jess has a new companion and Oscar has a forever home. But more dogs out there still need help.”