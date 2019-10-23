Balloons released in memory of Preston mum Rosie Darbyshire

A special balloon release took place tonight to mark what would have been the 28th birthday of Rosie Darbyshire.

Scores of people turned out for the event at 6pm at the memorial garden which has been built in her memory on the junction of Village Drive and Pope Lane, Ribbleton.

Balloon release

Rosie, mum to 10-year-old son Oliver, was murdered in the early hours of February 7 by her boyfriend Ben Topping.

The memorial garden with a bench and shelter was finished on October 5, and sits on land where the community left floral tributes following her death.

Rosie had only been with Topping for a month before he bludgeoned her to death with a crowbar, just 11 days after she made an application under Clare's Law about him.

Also known as the The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, it allows people to find out from the police if their partner has a history of violence.

Friends and family release balloons to celebrate what would have been Rosie Darbyshire's 28th birthday

But Rosie did not receive any information back from Lancashire Constabulary before she died, and although her family will never know for sure if receiving the information more quickly would have made a difference, they are now calling for disclosures to be sped up, to help protect others at risk from violent partners.