Balloon release to mark the birthday of murdered Preston mum Rosie Darbyshire

A special balloon release take place on Wednesday to mark what would have been the 28th birthday of Rosie Darbyshire.

Scores of people are expected to turn out for the event at 6pm at the memorial garden which has been built in her memory on the junction of Village Drive and Pope Lane, Ribbleton.

The balloon release is at 6pm on Wednesday, October 23

Rosie, mum to 10-year-old son Oliver, was murdered in the early hours of February 7 by her boyfriend Ben Topping.

In a bid to help her son stay positive, Rosie's family and friends have been organising events to celebrate her life.

Rosie's sister Alice Hodgson, said: "We are hoping a lot of people turn up. It's something positive, it’s the only kind of thing we can do now, and it's to help Oliver on a day that will be sad for him as she should still be here celebrating."

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to bring a balloon with them.

The memorial garden with a bench and shelter was finished on October 5, and sits on land where the community left floral tributes following her death.

Rosie had only been with Ben Topping for a month before he bludgeoned her to death with a crowbar, just 11 days after she made an application under Clare's Law about him.

Also known as the The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, it allows people to find out from the police if their partner has a history of violence.

But Rosie did not receive any information back from Lancashire Constabulary before she died, and although her family will never know for sure if receiving the information more quickly would have made a difference, they are now calling for disclosures to be sped up, to help protect others at risk from violent partners.

The Post has launched a petition asking Parliament to discuss the issues. To show your support, sign up here.