Over 100 people danced the night away to Lancaster’s Sean Leonard and Leyland’s Lindsay who performed solos and also duetted for free, with many prizes up for grabs on the tombola and the raffle along with a hot pot or butter pie supper.

“It was great to see friends old and new,” explained organiser Denis Ashcroft, who arranges the events twice a year, although this was the first big night since the pandemic. “I think everyone was glad of a great night out.”

Denis is also a supporter of the Talking Tables initiative where anyone in need of company can meet up at selected cafes each morning for refreshments and a natter.

Money was raised for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation

“My very good friend Dorothy Threlfall also supports both these events and she ensured that the night was a sell out and sold over half of the tickets so I am very grateful to her. It was a chance for new friends to meet for an evening out.”

Fellow organiser and neighbour of Denis, Chorley author Linda Sherlock, signed and sold copies of her book 'Shampoo and Set 75 Years as a Hairdresser' with all profits going to Rosemere.

The book depicts the story of the UK’s longest working hairdresser, her mum Margaret Sherlock, who has been running her own salon Hair by Margaret in Chorley for 65 years. Margaret attended the event and her clients are also great supporters of Rosemere, buying tickets and joining in on the night. Her son Adrian was also there to give support as he was treated at Rosemere in 2010 and he often says that he owes his life to the successful treatment which he received and thanks to research carried out through money raised by supporters of such events.

Another night of fun has been earmarked for April next year.