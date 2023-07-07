Autistic teen from Leyland nominated for prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list 2024

More than a decade ago, Forbes set out to create the inaugural 30 Under 30 list. Now, it's the definitive list of young people changing the world.

To source candidates for the list, Forbes writers and editors comb through thousands of online submissions. Candidates are evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential.

Charlie, 16, who was written three incredibly popular books on living with autism, has been nominated by a huge number of his 600,000 Instagram followers. His books have received praise from a number of celebrities including Christine McGuinness and Vanessa Feltz.

Charlie Michael Baker - nominated in the social impact category for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

He said: “It is absolutely crazy to me. Some of the biggest news outlets in the world know who I am and they’re talking about me in their meetings and conferences, which is crazy to me. The same people that have written about the likes of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are talking about me and bringing my name up in conversation.”

‘I’ve dreamed about this for so long’

Charlie added: "I’ve dreamed about this for so long. I’ve always wanted this lifestyle and I love it. If I make the Forbes 30 under 30 list 2024 it would open up so many doors to me.

"So many doors have already been opened for me by journalists and I’ll forever be grateful to the ones who have decided to work with me. I’d love to go into television very very soon too, so definitely watch this space. There are always new things in the works and there are some especially exciting conversations happening at the minute.”

Categories in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list include: Art & Style, Consumer Technology, Education, Energy, Hollywood & Entertainment, Science, Social Impact, Social Media and Sports.

The list is described as ‘a global community of bold, innovative young leaders who are changing the course and face of business and society.’

Charlie explained: “You can either nominate yourself or someone can nominate you. I have been nominated in the ‘social impact’ category by my followers. Since I was nominated, I posted on Instagram that I was nominated and the nominations skyrocketed. My followers were so fast to vote for me.”