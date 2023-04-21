Ashton Manor has secured a hard-earned spot in the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards for 2023 making it the only care home in Lancaster to make the cut. This is the second time Ashton Manor has won the prestigious award, having also featured in the 2021 top 20 rankings.

Judged across a range of criteria, including care and support, facilities, cleanliness, activities, food and drink, safety and security and value for money, Ashton Manor’s win ranks it ahead of 1,799 north west England care homes.

Delighted with the news, care home manager Joanne Tyson told the Post: “We’re thrilled to be awarded a place in the prestigious top 20 ranking, because it recognises and celebrates the pride and dedication of our team who, one and all, are committed to providing the best possible care to each resident. We know that families can feel moving their relatives into a care home is a big step, and this award which gives other families’ a seal of approval, will give them confidence that at Ashton Manor their loved ones will be welcomed into a truly warm and caring environment.”

Graham, a resident’s son, said: “The staff have been highly caring, always trying to engage with my father and encourage him to join in activities. They have provided excellent support not only to my father but also to myself and his other family, friends and neighbours who have visited. The home has excellent facilities, but it is the staff that makes the difference, and I’m very grateful for all their efforts to keep my father happy and healthy.”

Asked what she believed was the success behind being given the accolade twice, Joanne added: ‘”A person-centred approach to care is the foundation of the home’s success. This means that from the very first conversation we have with potential residents and their families, we do our utmost to make them feel welcome and understood. The team works tirelessly to create and develop strong relationships with residents, taking the time to learn about their unique needs and preferences.”