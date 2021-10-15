Entrances to Cockshott Wood have been blocked off

An area of Cockshott Woods between Duddle Lane and Pear Tree Crescent has been closed off at both entrances since a landslip two years ago.

While the larger area of the ancient wood, off Hennel Lane has remained open and the Green Link from Brownedge Close in Bamber Bridge to Hennel Lane in Walton-le-Dale has been unaffected, local councillor Damian Bretherton, said residents will be pleased by the announcement.

>>>Click here for information on South Ribble' s first ever 'Green Link'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he had received notification from South Ribble Borough Council, which owns the land, that while the work to remedy the landslip would not be carried out this year, as much will be done as possible to reopen three quarters of the path imminently, creating a dead-end at the Pear Tree Crescent end.

The councillor has posted a notice on social media from the Senior Parks Technical Officer which states:

"We were hoping to get it repaired and reopened over the summer when the ground was drier but we’ve not managed to fit it in and it's now unlikely to be done this financial year due to workload/resources pressures.

"In the meantime, the plan is to reopen as much of the path from the Duddle Lane end that we can, it’ll just unfortunately have to remain closed at the Pear Tree Crescent end which will create a dead end three quarters of the way along the path.

"It will at least allow some access into the woods again until the full path can be reopened. We’ll look to do this in the next few weeks."

Councillor Bretherton said: "It's disappointing it's not going to be open fully before the next financial year, but at least it is something.

"Cockshott Wood is very popular locally, it's a hidden gem really, and in lockdown especially, people have wanted to explore open landscapes more.

"We've even had local schoolchildren in there, painting stones and leaving them for other children to find."