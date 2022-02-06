To signal the end of a long January, Fairydust events, which boasts a five-star rating on Google, held a Gift and Craft Fayre at Millennium Hall and a Winter Bazaar at St Teresa’s Parish Centre Penwortham.

Commenting on the successful weekend, Fairydust events organiser Sarah Williams said: "We have had fantastic feedback from all that came on the day, visitors, and stallholders alike, and a lovely atmosphere. "We also had a special early appearance on Saturday by the Easter Bunny."

"We are back at Millennium Hall on the 26th February with our Farmers and Artisan Market but before then we have Psychic Nights on the 9th at Grimsargh Club, 16th at Bamber Bridge Football Club and 23rd for our magical Spirit to Spirit where guests will see four mediums on one night at Beefeater Norman Jepson."

Organiser Sarah Williams with the Easter Bunny.

All of the upcoming events will again have a selection of independent traders and the charity raffle or tombola.

Emma Watts from The Happy Pebble People.

Susan Osborne from Wonky Hats, Lancashire.

All the fair of the fayre.