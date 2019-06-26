All Preston-born Alice wanted for her 101st birthday was chicken wings

Alice Myerscough was all giddy at the thought of turning 101.

Alice enjoyed a special party at Laurel Villas care home, in Ashton, with a cake, balloons and was delighted to have extra chicken wings to nibble on.

Having lived in Preston all her life, Alice grew up on a farm in Cottam and she attended Sacred Heart High School in Ashton.

Alice Myerscough with Shannon O'Rourke and Niamh Hall

Her first job was at a cafe in Preston town centre and she later did admin work at a solicitors firm.

She never married but enjoyed living with her mum and was close to her sister and two brothers. One brother has passed away, but her sister, Winifred, is 98 and her brother John, who is 99 this year, lives in another care home in Lytham.

Sue Hall, a staff member at Laurel Villas, said: “Alice is a little sweetheart and has been quite giddy about her birthday.

“The only thing she asked for was extra chicken wings, which we made sure she had.

“She is such a jolly and optimistic lady.

“She has a friend, Mary, who also visits. Her nieces and nephews are very supportive and they write to her and send flowers.

“But she relies on us to make sure she is alright.”

