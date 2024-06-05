All-day live music to be held for beloved Preston dad and DJ at The Ferret

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An all-day live music event is being held at the iconic Preston music venue The Ferret this weekend in memory of a beloved local musician and DJ.

DJ, music producer and full time joiner Jonny Howlett from Preston sadly passed away suddenly on June 19 last year, aged just 45, leaving behind his now 13-year-old son Alfie.

Jonny, who was described as “very popular” by a loved one, died of an undiagnosed neuroendocrine tumour on his adrenal gland much to the shock of Preston’s underground music scene and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny’s friends and family are now hosting an all day event in his memory at the grassroots live music venue The Ferret on Fylde Road.

Jonny Howlett, pictured here with his son Alfie, died suddenly aged 45.

Taking place on Saturday, the all day music event is free but donations are welcome as organisers hope to raise money for AMEND (The Association for Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Disorders).

On behalf of Jonny's family, his sister Kirsty said: "This weekend would have been Johnathan’s 46th birthday. As a family we remain devastated at his sudden death from an illness we were not aware he had. We are grateful for the continued support of family and friends.

“The event at The Ferret is a fitting tribute to honour his musical talent whilst highlighting and raising awareness for Amend the charity who supported us and helped us understand the rare illness that caused his sudden and devastating death."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L: Jonny djing at an event. R: The event's promotional poster

A local radio presenter and DJ who worked closely with Jonny, Jadie Swales-Barnes, said: "He was unbelievably talented; he didn't just make his own music, but worked alongside some amazing artists, some of which will be showcasing tracks that they produced together live.

“You will also hear Jonny’s own music played by DJs on the night which has been put together by Nick Almond, a local DJ and event organiser who shared many years of friendship with Jonny and has rallied together friends, family and musicians who knew and worked alongside Jonny, to all have input on how the event will go - it's been great team work.

"It's going to be really special, we are welcoming all to come and be a part of it. We are celebrating his life, his achievements and reflecting on how he touched all of our hearts with his kindness, humour and unique personality!"

Read More Death of Lancashire mum Wendy Warburton remains a mystery following inquest

Doors for the event open at 3pm with DJs playing in the garden; the party then moves inside later in the evening for live performances, before the night ends with more DJ’s taking you through until 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, you can expect underground electronic music, including techno, house, ambient, drum and bass, jungle and more!