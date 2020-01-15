Age is no barrier for Chorley Guide Emma, 19, who gets top regional post

A teenager from Chorley has been appointed the youngest ever assistant region chief commissioner by Girlguiding North West England.

Emma Dixon, 19, became a member of Girlguiding Lancashire North West County as a rainbow when her mother signed her up after her own positive experience.

She progressed through all the sections and, as a ranger, began volunteering at her old unit - 2nd Whittle-le-Woods Brownies - as part of her Duke of Edinburgh award.

Five years later, she remains a valuable part of that unit.

She said: “I am really eager to share my passion for Girlguiding and for our amazing region and I feel that now is the perfect time for me to do so. My other roles have led me to discover the confidence and self-belief that I didn’t know I had.

"This position will give me an even greater platform to promote guiding and to develop strategies to ensure that as many young women as possible benefit from the organisation in the same way that I have.”

Emma is also a coach for Girlguiding’s Action for Change programme, which encourages girls and young women to change the things they really care about.

After being an Action for Change participant herself, Emma is happy to be on the other end of the programme where she now supports girls to become powerful change-makers and confident campaigners.

Julie, region chief commissioner, said: “She is the best role model for all of our younger members that we could possibly have. Emma’s main role will be to look at our Growth and Retention strategies and she has already some very exciting ideas for what she wants to do. If we judge Emma on her achievements so far, then we will see the most amazing success I’m sure.”

Girlguiding North West England says it is pleased to welcome Emma to the region team, and is confident that the young role-model will provide a new voice and fresh perspective.

Emma is looking forward to beginning her term by joining in on the WAGGGS World Thinking Day initiatives on February 22, as well as getting to know the seventeen counties within Girlguiding North West England.